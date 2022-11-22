Employment Fraud: NSCDC Officer Bags Seven-Year Jail Term

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has secured the conviction of an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for defrauding a citizen of N100,000 to help her to secure a fake NSCDC job.

The convict, Segun A. Odewale, a Superintendent with the NSCDC, was sentenced to 7 years imprisonment by Hon. Justice M. O. Agboola of Osun State High Court 6B, Osogbo on a three-count charge preferred against him.

Mr. Odewale was charged under Section 10(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 on counts one and two, and on Section 19 of the same Act on count three.

One of the counts read “Segun A. Odewale (M) sometimes in the year 2011 or thereabout being a public officer in the employment of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osun State Command did use your office as a staff of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to confer unfair advantage on yourself upon receipt of the sum of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) for yourself from one (name withheld) on account of a promise to secure employment for her with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).”