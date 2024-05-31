Emirate Tussle: Ado Bayero Won’t Lead Prayers at Kano Mosque – Police

The Kano State Police Command has described as false the information circulating on social media that the Emir Aminu Ado Bayero will observe jumaat Prayers at Kofar Kudu Central Mosque, Kano.

This was as the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, assured that the Police and other security agencies will provide adequate security at the Mosque in Nassarawa Palace where Aminu Ado Bayero will observe his Jumaat Prayers and Kofar Kudu Central Mosque where the Emir Muhammad Sanusi II will observe his Jumaat Prayers.

Sanusi and Bayero are currently in a tussle for the Kano Emirates, which has caused crisis in the state.

Concise News reported that Sanusi was sacked as Emir during the administration of former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, who enthroned Bayero as his replacement.

However, a few days ago, Governor Yusuf Abba who succeeded Ganduje dethroned Bayero and reinstalled Sanusi.

Since the governor’s decision, there has been conflict as Bayero has refused to leave the residence of the Emir of Kano in Nasarawa. Sanusi currently occupied the Emir’s Palace in Kano amid court order barring hom from ascending the position.