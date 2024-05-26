Emir Sanusi’s Son Criticizes Bayero Amid Kano Royal Dispute

Ashraf, son of reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, has criticized Aminu Ado Bayero, the deposed Emir of Kano State, amid ongoing tensions over the emirate’s leadership.

The dispute escalated after Sanusi publicly appeared with the royal umbrella, a symbol of his legitimate authority. Bayero, meanwhile, returned to Kano and assumed a position at the mini-palace in Nasarawa, further complicating the royal dynamics.

In a social media post on Saturday, Ashraf challenged Bayero’s actions, asserting that “Nasarawa Emir’s Palace belongs to the Kano Emirate. There’s no emir of Nasarawa.” This statement underscores the contention over rightful authority within the ancient city of Kano.

On Thursday, Ashraf also commented on the Kano State House of Assembly’s decision to abolish the five emirate councils, viewing it as a rectification of past injustices. He expressed his gratitude and sought divine protection for his father, who was anticipated to be reinstated.

The post read: “O Allah, Lord of all dominion! You give dominion to whom You will, and take away dominion from whom You will, and You exalt whom You will, and abase whom You will. In Your Hand is all good. By your hand an injustice has been corrected today Alhamdulillah.

“Ya Allah save the Emir of Kano, HH Muhammad Sanusi II from the evil & whispers of devils, the plots of deceivers and allow him to see through their shallow smiles. Ya Allah increase him in charity and increase him in piety, Ya Allah save him from the love of this world and increase him in the love of the hereafter.”