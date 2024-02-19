News

Emir of Ilorin’s Palace Debunk Viral Video of Protest

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
52

The palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Kwara State, has debunked a viral video alleging a protest at the palace.

Abdulazeez Arowona, spokesman for the Emir said the video was part of the events witnessed during the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

“The video does not have any connection with the current situation in the country”, he said.

“We thereby appeal to the general public to disregard the video in circulation in order to avoid any misrepresentation of the scenario vis a vis the location of the gathering as reflected in the video even as he plead with the people of Ilorin and Kwara State at large to remain peaceful and prayer always”, Arowona added.

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
52

Related Articles

NYSC DG, Brig Gen YD Ahmed

Secure Your Future With Skills DG NYSC Tells Corps Members

23 seconds ago

FCT Police Nab Chef for Kidnapping Boss’ 12-year-old Son

6 hours ago
EFCC

EFCC Arraigns Ibadan Business Woman for N13m Dud Cheque

6 hours ago
Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

Kwara Gov Restates Commitment to People’s Welfare

6 hours ago