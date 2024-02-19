Emir of Ilorin’s Palace Debunk Viral Video of Protest

The palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Kwara State, has debunked a viral video alleging a protest at the palace.

Abdulazeez Arowona, spokesman for the Emir said the video was part of the events witnessed during the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

“The video does not have any connection with the current situation in the country”, he said.

“We thereby appeal to the general public to disregard the video in circulation in order to avoid any misrepresentation of the scenario vis a vis the location of the gathering as reflected in the video even as he plead with the people of Ilorin and Kwara State at large to remain peaceful and prayer always”, Arowona added.