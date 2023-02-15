Headline

Emir Calls For Calm As New Naira Protest Rocks Ilorin

Anthony Adeniyi16 hours ago
The Emir of Ilorin Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari has urges citizens of Kwara State to be calm as protests rock Ilorin over the scarcity of new naira notes.

In a terse statement on Wednesday, the monarch h states that government was doing everything necessary to cushion the effect of the scarcity.

He wrote, “I have said it on several occasions that Ilorin Emirate is known for Peace, Kwara State is known for harmony, let’s resist all forms of temptations. Governments at all levels are working assiduously towards ensuring that the hardship is curtailed. I am deeply touched and worried about the current situation, it calls for calm and perseverance.

“Please let’s remain peaceful and together we shall overcome this Hard Time.”

