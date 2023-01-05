Emilokan: Obasanjo Using Obi To Return To Presidency – Keyamo

A spokesman for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said former president Olusegun Obasanjo is making use of Emilokan as a backdoor to the Presidency through his support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Recall that Obasanjo had endorsed Obi on New Year’s Day, saying the former Anambra State governor towered above other presidential candidates in many qualities.

He also threw a shot at the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who formed the slogan Emilokan, meaning it is my turn to rule.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, Keyamo said Tinubu was not addressing Nigerians by saying it was his turn to govern Nigeria. He stated that the APC presidential candidate was talking to the party’s delegates instead.

“We saw in Emi Lo Kan, he was not talking to Nigerians. He was speaking to APC delegates in Ogun State where he said ‘look, if you want to say those who have invested in this party, it is my turn,’” Keyamo stated.

“Give me the chance to fly the flag of this party. Was he talking to Nigerians? He was not but yet they keep repeating it 1,000 times so that they will look as if he is talking to Nigerians and claiming some kind of moral high grounds.

“Obasanjo too was also using Emi Lo Kan in another sense. He was saying that it is the turn of some other people to produce the presidency and that is why he is endorsing somebody.”

Obasanjo had on January 1 backed Obi as his preferred contestant for the 2023 general elections, describing the former Anambra State Governor as his mentee who has an edge in next month’s polls.

“None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline, and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job, particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge,” he stated.