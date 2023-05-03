Emergency Services Contain Double Fire Outbreaks In Lagos

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service demonstrated its efficiency in responding to emergency situations when it contained two fire outbreaks in quick succession. The first incident occurred at one of the Zenith Bank PLC branches on Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. The second was a warehouse inferno at 1, Olabisi Close, Mende – Maryland, Lagos.

The fire outbreak at the Zenith Bank branch was reported at 07:25 hours. On arrival at the scene, the firefighters discovered that a room on the ground floor of a four-storey building, which housed the alternative power source inverter panels and batteries, was on fire. The firefighters acted swiftly and doused the flames before they could spread and cause any significant damage.

The second incident, which occurred overnight, was more complex. The warehouse, measuring about 2000 square feet, caught fire and spread to the fourth floor of the building, leaving the first to the third floors unaffected. The building housed commercial and residential floors, with the ground floor being used for commercial storage of clothing materials. The ensuing fire engulfed the ground floor, with the residential accommodation on the first to fourth floors also affected.

The emergency services quickly responded to the scene. Officers from the Lagos State and Federal Fire Service, the Nigerian Police, LASAMBUS, and LASEMA all worked together to contain the fire outbreak. Despite the scale of the inferno, there was no record of death or injury at either incident.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is equipped to handle all kinds of emergencies, from fire outbreaks to road accidents and natural disasters. In the last 24 hours, the agency attended to 11 emergency situations, highlighting the importance of being prepared for any eventuality. The agency’s prompt response and swift action prevented the loss of lives and property in these two incidents, underscoring the need for the public to remain vigilant and proactive in preventing emergency situations.