Emefiele Would Face Firing Squad if in China – Onanuga

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has said the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and his gang would be facing a firing squad if they were in China.

Onanuga said this in a post on X following a report by a Presidential Committee led by Jim Obazie which probed the CBN under Emefiele’s leadership.

According to Obazie’s report, Emefiele operated 593 banka accounts in the US, UK and China where he lodged billions.

The report also exposed how he carried on with the naira redesign policy without the approval of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting, Onanuga said, “If Godwin Emefiele and his gang had committed these egregious misappropriations in China, they will by now be facing the firing squad for high treason.”