Emefiele: We’ll Not Be Intimidated – Emefiele

The Department of State Services, DSS, has said it will not be intimidated by propaganda and rumours over plans to arrest the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

The Service is reportedly trying to arrest Emefiele on grounds of sponsoring terrorism against Nigeria.

However, this has been kicked against by the Coalition of National Interest Defenders who are planning to stage a protest.

Reacting, the DSS through its spokesperson, Peter Afunnaya, issued a statement warning such groups to desist from intimidating the service.

The statement reads: “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to clarify that one of its roles is the investigation of matters of national security dimension. It has always discharged this responsibility in the overall interest of Nigerian citizens. As such, the Service will continue to disseminate actionable intelligence to the relevant authorities devoid of any sentiment.

“While professionally discharging its mandate, the DSS pledges to remain focused and unbiased. It will not, by any means, succumb to propaganda, intimidation and the desperation of hirelings to undermine it. It will also not give room to the use of falsehood and deceit to misdirect public understanding and perceptions of issues of national importance.

“Given not to joining issues, the Service warns those on a wild goose chase to be mindful of their actions.

“Similarly, it urges members of the public to disregard the vituperations and rantings of misguided elements and not allow themselves to be used as instruments of destabilisation.

Notably, these elements should remember the famous axiom that “you will only deceive some people, some of the time, but not all people, all the time”. To put it succinctly, the Service will not be distracted by persons and/or groups from carrying out its duties to the Nation, citizens, President and Commander-in-Chief. Ctizens are, therefore, urged to avoid being used to thwart or undermine the Service and its lawful investigations as those who wish to act in the breach will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”