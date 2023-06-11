Emefiele Was Corrupt – Laolu Akande

Laolu Akande, an aide to former vice president Yemi Osinbajo, has said that suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, was corrupt.

According to Akande, Emefiele’s policies at the CBN were to the detriment of Nigerians.

Expressing relief at Emefiele’s predicament which also involves his arrest, Akande said, “It was about time d CBN Governor faced suspension & investigation.

“All people of goodwill & those who value integrity, irrespective of political leanings would be thankful for this development. Emefiele was given a long rope, but he failed to redeem himself.

“His shenanigans & the colossal damages he perpetrated at the CBN was to the utter detriment of the Nigerian people.

“This is not even about cashless policy, but apparent corruption especially in the dual exchange rate policy which never made sense. What a sigh of relief!”