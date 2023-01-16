Emefiele Resumes As CBN Governor

The Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, has resumed duty after his annual vacation abroad.

Emefiele who proceeded on the vacation in December 2022 resumed work on Monday amid moves by the Department of State Services, DSS, to have him arrested over alleged links to terrorism.

His resumption was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director of Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi.

The statement read in part, “The Governor resumed with vigour to perform his duty ahead of the first monetary committee meeting of the year scheduled for January 23 and 24, 2023.

“Mr Emefiele remains committed to performing the task ahead of him in line with the oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“While thanking the public for keeping faith with the bank, we urge Nigerians to continue supporting the policies of the bank aimed at ensuring a stable financial system and the Nigerian economy in general.”