Emefiele Fulfils Bail Condition, Leaves Kuje Prison

Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has been released from Kuje Prison following the fulfillment of his bail conditions, amounting to N300 million. Emefiele is currently facing prosecution for his alleged involvement in a N1.2 billion procurement fraud case.

The confirmation of Emefiele’s release came from Adamu Duza, the spokesperson for the Kuje Correctional Centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Duza stated that Emefiele met his bail conditions and was released past 2 pm on Friday.

Justice Hmaza Muazu at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja granted Emefiele bail, setting the amount at N300 million. The bail conditions required two sureties, each responsible for an equivalent amount.

However, the former CBN chief is not out of the legal woods yet, as he faces mounting pressure from Special Investigator Jim Obazee. Obazee accuses Emefiele and others of embezzling billions of naira and committing various financial offenses.

In a report presented to President Bola Tinubu on December 9, 2023, Obazee detailed allegations against Emefiele during his tenure from June 2014 to June 2023. The accusations include fraudulent cash withdrawals totaling $6.23 million and involvement in fraudulent activities related to the redesign of the naira, among other offenses.

Emefiele’s release from custody does not absolve him of the ongoing legal scrutiny, and the prosecution’s case continues to unfold. The former CBN governor’s legal team is expected to mount a robust defense against the allegations as the investigation progresses.