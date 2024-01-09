Headline

Emefiele: EFCC to Appeal N100m Fine

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
26
Emefiele
Emefiele

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has expressed dissatisfaction with a judgment of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court awarding N100 million damages against it in favour of a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyedele on Monday.

According to the statement, Justice O.A. Adeniyi, on Monday, January 8, 2024 fined the Commission after he ruled that the Commission’s detention of Emefiele in the course of his investigation was a violation of his right to liberty.

The EFCC said the decision failed to take cognizance of the fact that the former CBN boss was held with a valid order of court. Consequently, the Commission will approach the Court of Appeal to set it aside.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
26

Related Articles

Simon Ekpa

Simon Ekpa Knocks Deputy Speaker for Stance Against Sit-at-home

2 hours ago
Nnamdi Kanu and Lawyer

Kanu Decries Supreme Court’s Failure to Transmit Case File to High Court

2 hours ago

We Must Be On Same Page, Minister Tells ASUU

2 hours ago
Tinubu

Tinubu Sacks FCCPC, BPE Bosses

2 hours ago