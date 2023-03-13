Emefiele Denies Plotting Against Tinubu, Working For Rhodes-Viviour

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has denied plotting against President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Emefiele also denied providing funds for the Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Viviour, to unseat Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Saturday’s governorship election.

According to a statement on Monday by Isa Abdulmumin, CBN’s acting director of corporate communications, Emefiele “does not take part in politics”.

“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a story alleging that the Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele has launched a ‘fresh plot against President-elect’. The aforementioned story went further to allege that the Governor has made certain amount of money available to a political aspirant ahead of March 18, 2023 gubernatorial poll,” Abdulmumin said.

“We wish to inform members of the public that this story is completely false and malicious as the Governor does not know and has never met or even spoke with Mr Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour either in person or through proxy.

“We wish to reiterate that the CBN Governor does not take part in Politics and therefore urge anyone with contrary information to prove the Governor wrong should provide such facts.

“As such the Governor and team at the CBN should be allowed to focus on their assigned job with a view to achieving statutory mandates of the Bank.”