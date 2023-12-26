Emefiele: CBN Investigator Summons Titan Trust Bank Chairman

Mr. Babatunde Lemo, Chairman of Titan Trust Bank (TTB), along with shareholders Mr. Cornelius Vink and Mr. Raul Savara, have received invitations from the Special Investigator on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Jim Osayande Obazee. The summons pertains to the contentious 2022 acquisition of Union Bank of Nigeria, raising concerns of potential repercussions for the involved parties.

Mr. Lemo, who previously served as the CBN deputy governor from 2004 to 2014, is slated to face an in-depth inquiry alongside the other shareholders on Thursday. Failure to comply with the invitation may lead to severe consequences, as investigators aim to unravel additional details surrounding the sizable $500 million acquisition of Union Bank by Titan Trust Bank.

The investigation has gained prominence, with Mr. Obazee and his team of seasoned detectives asserting that their findings contradict the claims made by the conglomerate Tropical General Investment Group (TGI). TGI, a major player in the acquisition, vehemently defended the transparency and integrity of the $500 million capital utilized for the transaction. The conglomerate insisted on its status as the majority owner of both Titan Trust Bank and Union Banks.

As the unfolding saga gains momentum, the CBN investigator appears resolute in scrutinizing the intricacies of the deal, signaling potential legal ramifications for those involved. The controversy surrounding the acquisition underscores the critical role financial institutions play in Nigeria’s economic landscape and the need for transparency and accountability in such high-stakes transactions.