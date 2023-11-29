Embrace Primary Healthcare Centres, Lagos Govt Urges Residents

Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Mrs. Kemi Ogunyemi has emphasised the importance of residents utilising primary healthcare centres (PHCs) across the State for their fundamental healthcare needs.

Speaking at the Flag-Off Ceremony of the District-Wide Health Awareness and Sensitization Campaign organised by the Lagos State Health District I held at the Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu PHC in Orile-Agege LCDA, Mrs. Ogunyemi highlighted the crucial role of PHCs as the foundation of community healthcare services.

“Primary healthcare is the cornerstone of our health services” Mrs. Ogunyemi stressed, emphasising its role in providing comprehensive healthcare and the Governor Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to ensuring healthcare access for all Lagos residents.

In advocating for PHCs as preventive hubs, Mrs. Ogunyemi encouraged individuals to consider these centres as their first choice for healthcare needs before turning to higher-level hospitals.

Acknowledging challenges like brain drain in the healthcare sector, Mrs. Ogunyemi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing these issues through recruitment and training programmes.

Ogunyemi reiterated that the community’s well-being is the top priority, assuring access to essential healthcare needs through primary health centres to support long and healthy lives for residents.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Health for District I, Dr. Olufunmilayo Bankole highlighted the importance of the district-wide health awareness and sensitization campaign, noting that the programme designed to raise awareness about critical health issues and promote preventive health as well as the Ilera-Eko Health Scheme, an insurance package aimed at offering affordable comprehensive healthcare to residents of Lagos.

Dr. Bankole detailed the screening programmes spanning 20 primary health care centres, stressing the significance of preventive health measures and the advanced services available at these centres.

“This three-day event, from 27th to 29th November 2023, offers free screenings for various conditions such as blood pressure, blood sugar, cervical cancer, and eye issues across Agege, Alimosho, and Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Areas”, Dr. Bankole said.

She opined that the recent inauguration of health districts was to rejuvenate primary healthcare services in Lagos State, signalling the government’s commitment to improving healthcare at grassroots levels.

Addressing community concerns, Dr. Bankole announced the establishment of the Lagos Health District I office and encouraged residents to engage with the office for any primary healthcare service or challenges.

Dr. Bankole emphasised preventive healthcare and ongoing vaccination programmes for children under five years old and the HPV vaccination exercise for teenage girls, saying “We aim for health and wellness for all people”.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Orile-Agege LCDA, Hon. Johnson Babatunde assured the community of his administration’s commitment to health. He highlighted plans to establish additional PHCs and praised the success of the ‘Ilera Eko Health Insurance Scheme.’

Encouraging residents to utilise the health services under Lagos State’s Health Scheme coverage, the Chairman highlighted its affordability and positive impact on community well-being.

Babatunde also celebrated the commissioning of the Claudiana Ibijoke Primary Health Care Centre, citing its immediate impact on facilitating successful childbirth in the area since its commissioning.

LASG