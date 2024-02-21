Embrace NYSC as Transformative Experience, Oyebanji Tells Corps Members

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has counselled the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to Ekiti State to consider their service year as a transformative experience that would shape their character, broaden their perspectives and contribute significantly to the progress of the nation.

While stressing the need for the Corps members to uphold the principles of patriotism, loyalty and selfless service which the scheme exemplifies, he also noted that the scheme has played a vital role in molding the minds of countless young Nigerians.

The Governor gave this advice during the swearing-in and official opening ceremony of the 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream I Orientation Course for corps members deployed to Ekiti State.

Governor Oyebanji pledged to continue to honour outstanding corps members with the prestigious State Honours Award, and he also reminded the corps members that their selfless contributions to the betterment of the host communities would be acknowledged and celebrated.

The Governor was represented at the event by the honourable Commissioner for Youth Development and Chairman of the NYSC Governing Board, Mr. Gold Adedayo.

The State Coordinator of the NYSC programme in Ekiti State, Alhaji Riko Shuaibu, noted in his remarks that a total of 1,385 Corps members comprising 712 males and 673 females from across the nation were registered for the current orientation exercise in the state.

He thanked Governor Oyebanji for the unwavering support that Ekiti State Government has given to the NYSC scheme through various contributions which have been instrumental to the success of the scheme in the state.

The State Coordinator also used the opportunity to appeal for some key projects including the construction of new lecture halls and a new fence to replace a fallen fence at the Ekiti State NYSC Orientation Camp.