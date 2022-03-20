Electoral Act: AGF’s Office’ll Give Effect To Court Judgment According To Law -Malami

The Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has said that his Office will accordingly give effect to the Court judgment in line with the dictates of the law and the spirit of the judgment.

This was in a Statement signed by Dr. Umar Jibril Gwandu, the Special Assistant to the HAGF on media and made available to newsmen on 18th March. 2022.

The HAGF stated that the judgment of the Court will be recognized by the Government printers in printing the Electoral Act.

He disclosed that, “ The Act will be gazetted factoring the effect of the judgment into consideration and deleting the constitutionally offensive provision accordingly”.

He explained that, “the provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 is not part of our law and will be so treated accordingly”.

According to him, “this is in line with the dictates of chapter 7, Part 4, Section 287 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) on enforcement of decisions that makes it a point of duty and obligation on all authorities and persons to have the judgment of the federal High Court, among others, to be enforced”.