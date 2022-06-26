Elections Not Done On Social Media – Soludo

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, has said that elections are not won on social media.

According to the Governor, a political party has to be on the ground before it can think of competing with his All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

This is as he stated that some of those who left the party after losing in the recent APGA primary elections had not made the best decision.

Soludo stated this while addressing party faithful at the Governor’s Lodge Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area.

NAN quoted him as saying, “Elections are not done on WhatsApp or the Internet, you have to be on the ground, APGA is on the ground here and everywhere, how can a party that does not have a councillor want to compete with us?

“We are strong and we are growing stronger, stand real chance in Abia, we will compete in all places vigorously,

“It is sad that the people that left had to leave, why would one leave a party he had laboured to build; it is not good to labour in vain; however, they are not contesting election. The election in Anambra is between APGA and other political parties.

“We shall campaign when it starts and by the time we enter January next year, we will know those that are still contesting.

“Our victory will be resounding this time but we will not take anything for granted, Anambra people will see,” he said.