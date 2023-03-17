Election: Sanwo-Olu Cautions Traditionalists Over Oro Rites

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured Lagosians of peaceful elections tomorrow.

According to him, despite arrangements by traditional institutions to conduct Oro rites, Lagosians have no need to fear because he will prove security for lives and property.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

The statement read in part, “Following the recent announcement of some customary rites by traditional rulers, the government wishes to assure all residents of the security of lives and property in the state.

“Residents are advised to go about their civic duties as the state government has called on all security personnel to guarantee the peace and safety of lives and property before, during and after elections.

“Whilst the state government reiterates the freedom of religion, it also cautions traditional institutions holding these customary rites to ensure the activities do not infringe on the fundamental rights of citizens, who are not of this faith, especially during the elections.

“Anybody planning to foment trouble will have the law to contend with. Our state is peaceful and it will remain so.”