Election Results: Police Aware Of Plans To Wreak Havoc In Lagos – Spokesperson

The Lagos State Police Command has said it is aware of plans by some disgruntled elements to cause post-election violence in the state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, such attempts would be crushed decisively.

Hundeyin said this in a post on Twitter as results of Saturday’s presidential election kept trickling in.

He wrote, “Available intel suggests some people have concluded plans to foment trouble & wreak havoc.

“Kindly note that such attempts would be crushed decisively. Our election security architecture has not been drawn down.

“Anarchy will not be allowed!

“Remain law-abiding. Be guided!”

Meanwhile, there have been threats of violence worse than what was experienced during the EndSARS protests of 2020 which saw the burning of public infrastructure and looting of small businesses in the state.

The threats have been coming from notable members and supporters of political parties in opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress.