Election Results: I’m Ashamed Of Being Nigerian – Bode George

A former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olabode George, has rubbished the presidential and the National Assembly election of February 25.

According to the former chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority, the election has made him ashamed of being a Nigerian.

He stated that he was shocked to find out that despite promises by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the election had hitches.

“The Chairman of INEC promised the whole world that we are going to have a new beginning and Mr President himself signed the new electoral bill. They completely encouraged Nigerians that this time around that we’ll be doing like the civilised world that from the polling units, the results would be transmitted to their server.

“I was miffed, shocked that at that very hour, on that D-Day, he had the temerity to tell [us] there were hitches in the technology. It’s absolutely shambolic, disgraceful and not accepted. For God’s sake, when will Nigerians have the will to tell the truth? When will Nigeria come out of these nonsensical things?

“This is unacceptable for God’s sake. People are talking, hailing and congratulating, congratulating what? That was the way we’ve done elections in the past and it has not helped this country. Now they’re throwing in the same bad eggs to manage the resources of the country.”

Lamenting that “we cannot continue in this darkness that doesn’t make any sense,” George said: “People were now manipulating results and that is what you’re hailing? We’re going into darkness and people are clapping? I’m ashamed to be a Nigerian. The Almighty God will not accept it. If you build your house on a faulty foundation it is a matter of time before it collapses. We are definitely not fools.”