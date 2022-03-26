Sports

Elanga Speaks On Learning From Ronaldo

Anthony Elanga has shared his appreciation for the experienced group of Manchester United players he can draw advice from – in particular Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with MUTV, the young Sweden international said: “It’s really good [to have Ronaldo as a mentor] because I go to training quite early and see him there.

“If we have had a game the day before, we’ll speak about the game or training. He’s a really good person to have around the building, not just because of what he does on the pitch, but what he does off the pitch as well.

“If we (younger players) need any help we can speak to him, so he’s a really good person to be around.”

