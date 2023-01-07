El-Zakzaky Speaks On Endorsing Obi

Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the head of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), has refuted rumors that he is backing Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

El-Zakzaky said the circulating rumors that he was backing Obi was a hoax that shouldn’t be believed.

According to reports, the Shi’ite leader asked followers of his organization to register as voters and cast ballots for Obi next month.

El-Zakzaky, however, denied the rumors via one of his attorneys, Marshall Abubakar of the Falana & Falana Chambers.

He also admitted that “several presidential hopefuls” had requested his endorsement, but he had turned them down.

“That is fake news. I can confirm to you that there is nothing of such, though some presidential candidates have reached out to him, he has refrained from endorsing any of them because he believes the 2023 presidential contest is bereft of ideological leaning,” Marshal told newsmen.