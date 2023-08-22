El-rufai Warns ECOWAS Against War In Niger

The former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai, has said any war within West Africa will be a war between brothers.

El-rufai stated this amid plans by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to invade coup-hit Niger Republic.

In a post on X, El-rufai buttressed his claim by stating that the people of Niger and those in Northern Nigeria are one.

The former governor shared, “As ECOWAS beats the drums of war, I recall the 1970s rock classic by Dire Straits – ‘Brothers in Arms’, because a war within our subregion is a war between brothers. Indeed, the people of Niger Republic are one and the same with those living in Northern Nigeria. Let us bend therefore over backwards to avoid this civil war between brothers.

“And so for this bright Tuesday, please enjoy this classic and reflect on the equally timeless lyrics. Music is something to enjoy, but being so overwhelmed with public affairs in the last 10 years, I have lost valuable pleasurable moments. Time to catch up on lost time. Enjoy!! Life is too short not too!! – @ elrufai.”