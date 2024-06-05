El-Rufai Vows to Respond to Report Seeking to Probe Him

Former governor of Kaduna State, Nair El-Rufai, has said he is aware of the news that the Kaduna State House of Assembly has adopted the report of the ad-hoc committee seeking to probe his administration.

This was as he vowed to respond robustly to the claims in the report whenever it was made available to him.

El-Rufai made this known in a statement, titled, ‘El-Rufai led a government of integrity and competent governance,’ signed by his Media Adviser, Muyiwa Adekoya, on Wednesday.

The statement partly read, “We affirm the integrity of the El-Rufai government and dismiss the scandalous claims being aired as the report of the committee.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai is immensely proud of his record of governance and the legacy he left in Kaduna State. This record of consistently high performance in public and private office cannot be altered by any malicious effort to use the auspices of a state legislature for defamation and undeserved smears.

“Many of the officials who served in the El-Rufai government appeared before the ad-hoc committee because of their confidence in the quality of their service and the rectitude which they served Kaduna State. They were under no illusion that they were participating in a fair process. It was obvious that the ad hoc committee was merely going through the motions of an inquiry just to give some gloss to predetermined conclusions.

“It is sad to see such a shameful departure from any notion of decency and fairness by a state legislature. We dismiss with contempt the claims being peddled in connection with the report.

“Malam El-Rufai wishes to assure discerning Nigerians that he has served Kaduna State with integrity and to the best of his capacity, assisted by a hardworking and patriotic team. He complied with all extant laws in all his activities while he was the governor. This jaundiced probe should be disregarded as the politically motivated hatchet job it is. Signed Muyiwa Adekeye Media Adviser to Malam Nasir El-Rufai 5 June 2024.”