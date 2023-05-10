El-rufai Rejects FCT Ministerial Role Under Tinubu

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has made it clear that he will not accept the position of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the incoming administration of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

El-Rufai, who played a significant role in facilitating the power shift from the northern region to the southern region, has been the subject of speculation regarding his potential appointment as either Chief of Staff or FCT Minister in the upcoming government.

However, El-Rufai, who previously served as the FCT Minister during the tenure of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has distanced himself from these reports. Despite his pivotal role in the political landscape and his expertise in governance, he has firmly stated his intention not to pursue the ministerial position under President-elect Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking at a policy conversation and book launch in Abuja Tuesday, El-Rufai said: “I have done my job, I’m done, I don’t look back. In fact when I left FCT, the only time I visited FCT was in 2016 when my secondary school classmate was appointed the minister and he said he wanted to see me, so I went there.

“Once I leave a job, I don’t look back. If I leave Kaduna in 19 days, I will only visit if it becomes necessary. So, I don’t think about the FCT. I’ve done my bit. I don’t comment on the performance of those that came after me.

“Even if offered, I’m not coming to Abuja. As I say, I never repeat class and there are many young people I know that I can recommend that would do even better job than I did as minister of FCT.

“I’m too old for this. I’m too old for demolition, get a young man with blood in his veins or a young woman.”