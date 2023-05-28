El-rufai Proscribes Atyap Community Development Association

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has signed the Atyap Community Development Association (Proscription) Order, 2023 in the exercise of powers conferred by Section 60 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law No. 5 of 2017 and Section 5 (2) of the Constitution.

The order became effective 24 May 2023.

The Order noted that the Atyap Community Development Association has constituted itself into a society that is inimical to the peace of the state and has been involved in acts capable of endangering peace, tranquility, harmonious coexistence and good governance of Kaduna State.