News

El-rufai Proscribes Atyap Community Development Association

Anthony Adeniyi11 hours ago
8
Nasir El-Rufai
Nasir El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has signed the Atyap Community Development Association (Proscription) Order, 2023 in the exercise of powers conferred by Section 60 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law No. 5 of 2017 and Section 5 (2) of the Constitution.

The order became effective 24 May 2023.

The Order noted that the Atyap Community Development Association has constituted itself into a society that is inimical to the peace of the state and has been involved in acts capable of endangering peace, tranquility, harmonious coexistence and good governance of Kaduna State.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi11 hours ago
8

Related Articles

Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu Unveils Official Portrait For Second Term

11 hours ago
Keyamo

Keyamo Conferred With CON National Honour

11 hours ago
Chairman,Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd)

NDLEA Intercepts Explosives Meant For Bandits, Seizes Drugs

11 hours ago
Olubadan of Ibadan

Buhari Confers Olubadan With CFR

11 hours ago