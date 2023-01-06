El-rufai Praises Air Force For Improved Security In Kaduna

The Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has commended the gallantry performance of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in restoration of relative peace in the State.

The Governor gave the commendation today, 6 January 2023 when he paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao in his office at Headquarters NAF, Abuja.

Governor El-Rufai while expressing the gratitude of the people of Kaduna State to the CAS for improved security situation in the State, disclosed that in the last 3 months, there has been a significant improvement in the security situation in the State, as several terrorists’ commanders have been neutralized by the NAF while the remnants have relocated from the State.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Kaduna State, I came to thank the Chief of the Air Staff, Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding, officers and men of the Nigerian Air Force for the excellent work done and still being done in Kaduna State. The security situation in our State and environs has improved drastically. Please keep up the excellent work,” the Governor said.

Responding, the CAS, Air Marshal Amao thanked the Governor for the visit as well as the support and cooperation the NAF has been receiving from the Government and people of Kaduna State in tackling the security challenges in the entire North West region.

Air Marshal Amao further stated that the NAF would continue to do its best to make the Country safe and secured in line with the constitutional responsibilities.

“ We will continue to do our best until entire country is safe. We have professional and experienced operational Commanders overseeing various operations across the country,” the CAS stressed.

The Air Chief revealed that the numerous successes the NAF has recorded so far in the fight against insurgency and terrorism would not have been possible without the overwhelming support of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari who has been providing the needed resources.