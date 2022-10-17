El-rufai Calls Obi A Clown

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai, has described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as a clown.

This was after a video surfaced showing him saying that a restriction he suffered in Anambra State when Obi was governor was ordered by the Federal Government.

El-rufai who was in the state to monitor elections had his movement restricted.

The notion had always been that Obi masterminded it, with claims that the former Anambra governor didn’t see any reason why El-rufai should be in the state.

In response to the twitter user who shared the video, El-rufai stated that Obi enforced the federal government order to restrain him in Anambra.

He tweeted, “Yes but your little god Peter Obi later revealed on national TV – we have the video clip – that he got the unlawful detention effected, and said I had no right to be in Anambra State since it was not Katsina State. The clown didn’t even know that I am from Kaduna State!”