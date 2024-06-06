El-rufai and Gang Looted Kaduna – Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has said the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai and his gang looted the state.

Concise News reported that the Kaduna State House of Assembly has approved a report seeking to probe El-rufai’s administration.

This was amid a rebuttal from El-rufai claiming he governed the state with integrity.

Reacting, Sani said the former governor deceived the people with propaganda and wrecked the state’s economy.

He posted on X: “For eight years, I stood alone, telling the people of Kaduna State and the country how our state was systematically looted by the governor and the criminal gang around him.

“The people inside and outside the state were deceived with aesthetics and industrial-scale propaganda. They wrecked the economy of the state, enriched themselves and their families, destroyed the lives and livelihoods of millions of people and used religion to divide our state.

“I was persecuted and many attempts were made on my life and that of my supporters. Many politicians in the state were silenced out of fear of arrest, attacks by thugs or having their properties confiscated or demolished. I refused to be silenced. The Kaduna Assembly report is a vindication.”