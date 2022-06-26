Ekweremadu: We’re In Touch With Organ Donor’s Family, Says Ebonyi Govt

The Ebonyi State Government has said it is reaching out to the family of David Okemini Ukpo, a citizen of the state who was flown abroad by former Senate Deputy President, Ike Ekweremadu.

David was reportedly flown to the United Kingdom by Ekweremadu and wife to serve as an organ donor for their daughter Sonia.

However, Ekweremadu and his wife were arrested by UK authorities on the grounds that they were involved in organ harvesting.

They were immediately charged to court where their bail request was denied, leaving them in custody until July 7.

Reacting, the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Orji Uchenna Orji, called for calm while the case unfolds.

His statement read, “Ebonyi State Government is following up the turn of events and twists that followed the medical intention of the former Deputy Senate President, Distinguished Senator Ike Ekweremadu over the health condition of his daughter Ms Sonia Ekweremadu and the circumstances that led to the detention of Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife in United Kingdom.

“While we urge the UK Government to act progressively and meticulously and critically look at the intention (Mens rea) and the minds of the detained family and please give them the benefit of the doubt, we enjoin the public especially those with shades of opinions and surge of anxieties to remain calm as we hope to see light at the end of the tunnel.

“The State Government is reaching out to the family of David Okemini Ukpo from Ebonyi State, whose information to the Metropolitan Authority of UK orchestrated the criminal charge incidented against the Distinguished Senator and his wife. The State Government stands with Senator Ike Ekweremadu at this trial moment and hopes that the truth and nothing but the truth shall guide the outcome of the matter.”