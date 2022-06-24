Ekweremadu: Peter Obi Hopes For Justice In Organ Harvesting Case

The presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said he hopes justice is served in the organ harvesting case involving former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife Beatrice Ekweremadu.

The couple were arrested in the United Kingdom and arraigned in court for organ harvesting. This was after they were accused of entering the UK with a minor who was to donate his kidney as needed by Ekweremadu’s daughter.

The senator and his wife were denied bail on Thursday and will remain in custody until July 7.

Reacting, Peter Obi wrote on Twitter, “My family and I are with the Ekweremadu’s over their travail. We join all men of goodwill in praying for the healing of their daughter and commit them into God’s hand for justice to be done. -PO.”