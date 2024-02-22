Ekweremadu Not Complaining in UK Prison – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, is not complaining while in prison in the UK.

Concise News reported that Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice were sentenced to jail in the UK after they were found guilty of organ trafficking.

A report surfaced recently with the claim that the former deputy Senate president is sad that Nigerians have forgotten about him. The report was shared by a social media handle affiliated to Obi.

Reacting, the Spokesperson, Obi-Datti Campaign, Yinusa Tanko, in a statement, said “Obi is not aware of Platform Remarks on Ekweremadu.”

The statement read, “The attention of His Excellency Peter Obi has been drawn to an X post purportedly from a platform under the account name of Peter Obi Grassroot Mobilization, with the headline ‘Nigerians Have Forgotten me in UK Prison- Senator Ike Ekweremadu’.

“While the zeal and enthusiasm by individuals and groups to associate and identify with the brand and its mission of a new Nigeria, cannot account for all remarks associated with it.

“His Excellency, Peter Obi wishes to clarify the issue concerning Senator Ike Ekweremadu for record purposes and to confirm that Senator Ekweremadu is not complaining as erroneously captured in the report.

“Our principal is privy to the fact that he is being regularly visited as he is entitled to four visits in a month and has a waiting list of Nigerians wishing to visit him.

“His Excellency Peter Obi continues to stand with Nigerians at this critical moment in the history of our country, especially as they face the challenges of poverty, economic hardship, and worsening insecurity that pervade the nation today.”