Ekweremadu: David Nwamini Is 21 – Immigrations

The Nigeria Immigration Service has confirmed that David Ukpo Nwamini whow as to allegedly donate kidney to the daughter of former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, is indeed 21 years old.

This was disclosed by the Comptroller General of the NIS, Idris Jere, while spekaing at a press conference on Sunday.

According to him, “The Service wishes to set the record straight by informing the general public that the suggestionsthat it did not properly vet the breeder documents issued by the applicant during his passport application are not only off the mark, but mere fabrications aimed at tarnishing the image of the Service.

“The facts of the matter concerning the caseabove, therefore, are that the said Mr. David Ukpo Nwamina applied and paid for the enhanced standard passportusing theNIS portal after which he approached the Gwagwalada Passport Office, FCT Abuja, on the 2nd November, 2021 for his interview. To support his application, Mr. Nwamina presented all the necessary documents required,including his National Population Commission (NPC) issued Birth Certificate,showing 12 October, 2000, as his date of birth; his National Identity Number (NIN) corroborating the date of birth on his birth certificate, issued by NIMC; a letter of introduction issued by Ebonyi State Government Liaison Office situated at Maitama District Abuja, and a Guarantor’s form duly signed by one Mr. Uchechukwu Chukwuma Ogbonno.

“In view of the above, the general public may wish to be informed that the date of birth, or any other information for that matter,on any Nigerianpassport is printed on the document only aftera thorough vetting process that involves both physical and forensic examinationof the applicant’s breeder documents. Mr. Nwamina’s case, therefore, was not different.

“While assuring of the Service’s commitment towards protecting the integrity of the passport, the Service wishes to cease this opportunity to appeal to the general public to desist from making such unfounded utterances as they are capable of denting the image of the Service.”