Ekpa Rejects Kanu’s Monday Economic Empowerment Day In South-East

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has declared every Monday as an Economic Empowerment Day, EED, in the South-East, to the displeasure of his disciple, Simon Ekpa.

Kanu’s order was disclosed in a statement signed by IPOB Spokesman, Emma Powerful, and made available to newsmen.

He said the ”Economic Empowerment Day, EED, connotes a day set aside for mass mobilisation of Biafrans to devote their resources and means towards reversing the sharp and unprecedented decline in the economic, educational, and social needs of the people occasioned by the prolonged sit-at-home.

“Following the total cancellation of any forms of sit-at-home in the South-East, as clearly and unequivocally encapsulated in Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s handwritten letter which was recently published by special counsel, Barrister Alloy Ejimakor, as a follow-up to the recorded acceptability and massive compliance with the directive, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu further directed UmuChineke, to henceforth, set aside every Monday as an EED in the entire South-East.

“There is an urgent need to reclaim our lost glory by embarking on empowering Biafrans with education, health services, employment, and the resources they need to live beyond mere subsistence as our people are known globally for hard work, resilience, and great achievements”, the statement stated.

Reacting, Ekpa wrote on X, “There is nothing like economic empowerment in Biafra within Nigeria. After the two weeks sit-at-home. Since these criminals and corrupt politicians are taking us for granted, we will continue to observe civic disobedience in the Eastern region. Biafrans should wait for the announcement.”