Ekiti to Intensify Fight Against Gender-Based Violence

The First Lady of Ekiti State, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji has pledged to intensify the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Ekiti State. Dr Oyebanji gave this assurance during the Gender-Based Violence Management Committee (GBVMC) meeting on Wednesday 19 June 2024.

The First Lady who is the Chairperson of the Committee called for enhanced collaboration with key governmental and non-governmental institutions including the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, faith-based organisations, tertiary institutions and Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers to tackle the menace of GBV. She expressed confidence in winning the battle through more aggressive public sensitisation and prosecution of offenders.

While noting the indispensable and strategic role of the Committee in combatting GBV in the state, Dr Oyebanji emphasised the importance of proper management, coordination and synergy to achieve better results. For more momentum and efforts to reach the grassroots level, she promised to enlist Local Government (LGs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) Chairmen in the fight against GBV. Dr Oyebanji also noted the remarkable success achieved so far in curbing GBV in Ekiti while acknowledging that there is still more to be done by all stakeholders to achieve optimal results.

The State Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun, in a statement to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, explained that the Committee will embark on an advocacy campaign both within and outside Ekiti, particularly the FCT to seek support for efforts of the State Government to stamp out GBV. The Committee also resolved to create sub-committees with a mandate to draw up reports to chart a better course in the fight against GBV.

The Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, the Ministry of Women Affairs, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, the Office of the First Lady and civil society organisations also made submissions through their respective representatives at the meeting.