Ekiti Rolls Out Free Healthcare for Thousands of Pensioners

The Ekiti State Government has introduced a significant healthcare initiative, providing free medical services to over 19,000 pensioners who served in the State and Local Government Public Services.

Announced by the State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, during a gathering at the Pensioners’ Secretariat in Ado-Ekiti, this initiative forms a crucial part of the State Insurance Scheme.

Dr. Filani emphasized the importance of pensioners actively engaging with the program, urging them to attend sensitization sessions to familiarize themselves with the process and identify the medical centers where they can access the care they need.

This move underscores the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of retirees, ensuring they have access to essential healthcare services without financial burden. By extending support to this vulnerable demographic, the Ekiti State Government aims to enhance their quality of life and well-being.

As the rollout of free healthcare for pensioners progresses, it serves as a testament to the state’s dedication to social welfare and underscores the importance of equitable access to healthcare for all citizens, particularly those who have dedicated their lives in service to the public.