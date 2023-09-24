Ekiti Recalls GM Sports from National Youth Games Over Athletes’ Poor Kit

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has recalled the General Manager of the State Sports Council, Adekunle Adeyemi, from the ongoing 7th National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State to account for the poor kitting of the state’s athletes at the opening session of the competition.

The kit worn by the State contingent at the march-past event during the opening ceremony of the National Youths Games on Saturday had drawn criticism from social media users.

Reacting, the state government issued a statement saying Adeyemi is expected to explain circumstances leading to the shabby kitting of the state athletes at the opening session.

The statement rea din part, “He was directed to hand over to the next most senior official at the Games and return home immediately.

“The official who will act as head of the delegation, is to oversee the welfare and wellbeing of the athletes at the competition.

“A statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun and made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Sunday, described the development as unfortunate. It however added that the State would take full responsibility for the regrettable incident.

“The Commissioner, however maintained that the state Government made adequate provision for the team’s participation at the Games.

“He restated the commitment of the Oyebanji administration to providing platforms for Ekiti youths to exhibit their God – given talents in line with the youth development and job creation agenda of the administration.”