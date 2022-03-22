Ekiti Police Arrests Mother, Son For Conspiracy To Wit Abduction, Others

The Ekiti State Police Command said it has arrested a mother and her son for conspiracy to wit abduction and others.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, ASP Abutu Sunday.

He said, “Sometime in March, 2019, the victim, a 15year old girl, left home for an extra moral lesson in preparation for her WAEC but did not return home, which was unusual of her.

“The victim’s parents subsequently reported a case of their missing daughter to the Police but all efforts made by the Police and her family members to know her whereabout proved abortive.

“However, on 15/3/2022, that is about three three(3) years later, the victim’s mother received a credible information about her daughter’s whereabout. She then alerted the Command’s Juvenile Welfare Center (JWC) of the State CID who then swung into action and traced the missing girl to the house of one Mrs Ademiloye Felicia.

“The victim was immediately rescued while Mrs Ademiloye Felicia and her son, Adewumi Ademiloye were subsequently arrested for further investigation.

“Investigation revealed that the victim was lured by Adewumi Ademiloye into his mother’s house on that fateful day and drugged.

“The victim revealed that after consuming the drugs given to her by Adewumi Ademiloye, she could not remember to go back home. She stated that she is now a drug addict due to the amount of drugs consumed within this period of three years.

“According to the victim, Adewumi Ademiloye had series of sexual intercourse with her and has given her to different men on many occasions each time he does not have money who had sex with her and paid Adewumi Ademiloye an amount ranging from ten thousand naira (#10,000) to twenty thousand naira (#20,000).

“Further investigation revealed that the victim is about 8mouths pregnant but has not been registered in any Heath Care Center or visited any hospital for Antinatal Care.

“During interrogation, Adewumi Ademiloye confessed to the commission of the crime and will be charged to court alongside his mother for conspiracy to wit abduction, rape and child exploitation.

“Meanwhile, the victim has been taken to Ekiti State Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Ado Ekiti for medical attention.”