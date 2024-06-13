Ekiti PDP: Their fear of Fayose

By Lere Olayinka

In the last three days, it has been one story of lamentation or the other from a section of the PDP in Ekiti State.

Reason is the activities of former Governor of Ekiti State and leader of the PDP in the State, Ayo Fayose, on Monday and Tuesday.

The question is, who is afraid of Fayose and why is his just two days political activities in Ekiti now their source of worry?

It should be recalled that Fayose was in Ekiti on Monday. He met in Ado Ekiti, with over 1,000 members of the PDP from across the 16 LGs in the State and later went to Emure and Ise-Orun LGs to meet with the party members.

On Tuesday, he went to Ilawe Ekiti and Igede Ekiti to meet with PDP members in Ekiti South-West and Irepodun/Ifelodun LGs respectively.

He later had a live radio program that was aired on six radio stations in the State, where he announced that he will make available a sum of N50m for the purchase of Nomination Forms for members of the party that are interested in vying for positions in the Ward, LG and State Congresses.

Fayose went on to state that the Nomination Forms will be available for all members of the party, not minding the group they belong to.

Since he made that announcement, it has been lamentation upon lamentation from a camp that is working clandestinely to sustain the cracks in the party, which allowed many of them to pocket millions of Naira released for the 2023 presidential election.

To them, the age-long tradition of the PDP to move party positions across the three senatorial districts must be jettisoned. They want the North Senatorial District, which had the State Chairman from 2012 to 2020 (Eight Years) to produce the next chairman as against the South, which last produced the State Chairman in 2008 (16 years ago).

For the avoidance of doubt, the fair and equitable position should be that all party positions in the South Senatorial District should be moved to the North, those in the North should move to the Central and positions in the Central should move to the South. This, I believe is the honest position of the State Working Committee of the party.

But beneficiaries of crisis will not accept this. They already have a cash-cow in a senatorial candidate, who himself is interested in contesting for governor in 2026. For this, olive branch from anyone, including Fayose will make no meaning to them.

Among their rantings was a statement from some imaginary LG Party Chairmen, saying they don’t want Fayose’s money for Nomination Forms.

How they will prevent genuine lovers and members of the PDP who are desirous of vying for party offices from benefitting from this provision of FREE Nomination Forms is what I still don’t know. Also, I am yet to understand how they will sustain this blackmail, using pseudonyms.

Methinks since they claimed Fayose is inconsequential, they will simply face him at the congresses and defeat him once and for all.

For instance, if Fayose has made provisions for FREE Nomination Forms with his own N50m, methinks they should also counter him by providing their own N50m or even more. At least, they should still have some millions of Naira from the Atiku’s election money that some of them pocketed.

If within two days, Fayose held meetings in Ado Ekiti, with party members across the 16 LGs and visited four LGs to address members of the party, methinks these people should also organize their own meetings and tour LGs too. By so doing, there will be activities in the party.

Or shouldn’t all that matter to lovers of PDP be how to bring the party together and win elections rather than staying in WhatsApp platforms and be discussing Fayose from morning till night?

Ironically, many of these people lamenting were the ones who were responsible for the situation the PDP is today.