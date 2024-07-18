Ekiti Invests Nearly N500m in Dredging Waterways, Drainages

Over the past 18 months, Ekiti State Government has expended N475,207,920.01 on dredging waterways and desilting drains to prevent flooding and ensure efficient water passage. The Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun disclosed this while on a tour of ongoing environmental projects in Ado-Ekiti.

A total of 45.67 km of waterways were dredged in within Ado Ekiti metropolis, specifically in Oreremope, behind Obasanjo Estate, and others along Ikere Road; Olaoluwa-Omisanjana-Ureje-Olaoluwa-Alasia community; Federal Polytechnic road-ABUAD culverts-Emirin; Basiri-Olorunda-Crownbiz/Aayemi-Balemo-Onala; and Elemi-Afao road to Ado Poly.

Other communities where 67.2km of lined drains, culverts, and access slabs have been de-silted include: Police Station New Iyin Road, Secretariat Complex, Basiri Sawmill-Police Headquarters, Christ School Complex to Nova Junction, Mojere Market-Crownbiz in Iworoko Road, NTA Road-House of Assembly Road Junction, Housing Corporation-Adebayo, Oke-Ila Main Avenue-Housing Junction, Ojumose/Aremu/Okeori Omi/Isato, St Patricks-Fayose Market, Lino Supermarket-School of Nursing, Roundabout/Odo-Ado/Ureje Bridge Poly Road, Ileabiye-Egbewa Junction, EcoBank-Old Technical College, and Ajibade Lane/St Andrew Anglican Mary Hill Entrance.

Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun emphasised the commitment of Ekiti State Government to ensuring a clean, healthy, and safe environment. The proactive measures on clearing waterways and drainages effectively scuttled the possible flooding predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). He also assured residents that the proactive measures will be continuous as the Government will explore every reasonable avenue to ensure the safety of the environment, and by extension, the lives and properties of the people.

Ekiti State Commissioner for Environment, Erelu Tosin Aluko-Ajisafe, in her remarks during the tour, said that the dredging activity on Ofin and Elemi streams marked the end of dredging activities at Onala Afao Road Ifesowapo communities in Ado-Ekiti. She added that, while the exercise would continue at Ekiti SouthWest Local Government Area, another round of drainage desilting would be extended statewide.

The Commissioner advised the residents to comply with environmental laws, avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drainages, and avoid erecting structures on river setbacks and waterways.

Residents of Balemo/Onala and Ifesowapo community expressed their gratitude for the interventions. Mr Akindele David and Mr Tijani Adebayo, the respective representatives of the residents of the flood-prone areas, thanked Governor Biodun Oyebanji and his administration for implementing a solution to the constant flooding that had almost made people homeless over several decades.