Ekiti Intensifies Emergency Response, Improves Disaster Management Policy

Ekiti State Government is taking significant steps to enhance disaster management and emergency response capabilities.

In a recent initiative, the Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency (EKSEMA) has partnered with the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) to adopt effective disaster management practices. A delegation led by the Permanent Secretary, Deputy Governor’s Office, Mr Opeyemi Abayomi, and EKSEMA General Manager, Mr Oludare Asaolu, visited LASEMA’s Lagos office on Friday 21st June 2024 to exchange knowledge and strategies.

This partnership between both agencies focuses on improving rapid response mechanisms, enhancing fire service efficiency, and strengthening overall disaster mitigation efforts in line with our administration’s commitment to ensuring a safer and more secure Ekiti State.

Speaking about the collaboration in Ado Ekiti, Mr Opeyemi Abayomi noted that EKSEMA is mindful of the importance of adapting proven practices to local contexts, aiming to build a robust disaster management framework that can effectively address emergencies and minimise risks. The collaboration with LASEMA is a pivotal step in achieving these goals, ensuring that Ekiti State is well-prepared to handle any potential disasters.

The partnership aims to provide extensive training for EKSEMA personnel, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to handle various disaster scenarios. This involves hands-on training in modern disaster management techniques, the use of advanced equipment, community involvement in disaster management, and effective coordination during emergencies.

EKSEMA will also launch awareness campaigns and educational programmes to inform citizens about disaster preparedness and response. Additionally, Ekiti State Government is also investing in state-of-the-art equipment, including advanced firefighting equipment, communication systems, and disaster response tools to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of EKSEMA’s operations.