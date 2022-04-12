Ekiti Guber: Fayemi, Adebayo, Egbeyemi To Lead Oyebanji’s Campaign

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of the State and currently Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and the Deputy Governor of the State, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi are to lead the campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji in the June 18 governorship election in the State.

Dr Fayemi is to lead the 20-person Campaign Council as Chairman, while Otunba Egbeyemi will serve as the Vice Chairman. The Candidate’s Advisory Council is to be co-chaired by Otunba Adebayo and Dr Fayemi.

Others in the Campaign Council include two former Deputy Governors of the State, Prof Modupe Adelabu and Surv. Abiodun Aluko; Ekiti State First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; State Chairman of the party, Barrister Paul Omotosho and a former State chairman, High Chief Jide Awe.

A renowned grassroots mobiliser, Hon Cyril Fasuyi will serve as the Director General of the Campaign Organisation.

The Campaign organisation is structured into ten major directorates, each headed by a director. They are: Administration and Human Resources; Strategy Research and Planning; Welfare, Protocol and Logistics; Contact and Mobilisation; Women Mobilisation; Youth Mobilisation; Media and Publicity; Security and Intelligence; Campaign Coordination; and Legal Matters.