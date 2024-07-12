Ekiti Govt Pays N1bn Gratuities to Retirees

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has approved payment of the sum one billion naira as gratuity to retirees in the state as part of efforts to offset backlog of outstanding gratuities.

The payment is in fulfillment of the Governor’s promise to prioritize welfare and wellbeing of workers and pensioners in the state, as well as his pledge to put in place an arrangement to offset backlog of gratuities owed by previous administrations.

The Governor urges the senior citizens remain calm and optimistic as Government is committed to prioritizing their welfare, having contributed to the development of the state during their active years.