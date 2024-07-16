Ekiti Govt Orders Integrity Test on All Buildings in NYSC Camp

Ekiti State Government has ordered an integrity test on all buildings at the NYSC orientation camp in Emure-Ekiti.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji directed the State’s Bureau of Special Projects to conduct the test during a meeting with the members of the NYSC Governing Council led by Mr Gold Adedayo, who is also the Commissioner for Youth Development.

The test will thoroughly assess the durability and safety of the camp’s infrastructure, thereby determining the direction of future enhancements and the upgrade of facilities to improve living conditions within the camp.

Additionally, the state government has commenced building 45 new toilet facilities and directed the state electrical board to install solar-powered electricity at the camp.

Alhaji Riko Shuaibu, Ekiti State NYSC Coordinator, praised the governor for prioritising corps members’ safety and well-being. He highlighted the camp’s difficulties and requested further state government intervention.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner for Education, Dr Kofoworola Aderiye; the Commissioner for Industry, Trade, Investment and Cooperatives, Mrs Tayo Adeola; the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security Mr Boluwade Ebenezer; Special Adviser, Bureau of Special Projects, Arch. Temitope Ogunleye; Special Adviser on Media Mr Yinka Oyebode; the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education Mr Michael Omolayo; and members of the state NYSC Governing Council., Ministry of Education, Mr Michael Omolayo, and members of the NYSC Governing Council.