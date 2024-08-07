Ekiti Govt Issues Advisory to Farmers as Dry Spell Persists

Ekiti State Government has issued an advisory to farmers in response to the ongoing dry spell affecting the state.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr Ebenezer Boluwade, in a statement to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti noted that the NiMet forecast for 2024 had anticipated a dry spell lasting 20 to 30 days between July and August.

NiMet’s prediction indicated that Ekiti State, along with parts of Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos, would experience a low to little dry spell event lasting 18 to 27 days starting between July 22 and August 2, 2024.

While assuring farmers that the weather conditions align with the predictions made by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) earlier this year, the commissioner recalled that during a stakeholders’ engagement workshop on seasonal climate prediction and crop calendar for 2024, farmers had been advised to adopt climate-smart agricultural practices and align their production schedules with the farming calendar.

Despite the dry spell, farmers are encouraged to prepare for the remaining part of the rainy season, which is projected to last until November 2024.

Mr Boluwade also assured farmers that Ekiti State Government with the support of the Federal Government is committed to addressing high food inflation and ensuring food security in the state.

To support farmers, Ekiti State Government has introduced several programs, including subsidised improved seed distribution, continuous land clearing, the establishment of cluster farms, and subsidised agrochemicals distribution. We will also commence free fertiliser distribution soon, in conjunction with the Federal Government’s National Agricultural Growth Scheme (NAGS), which subsidises seeds and other inputs up to 75% under the Renewed Hope Agenda in Agriculture.