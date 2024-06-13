Ekiti Govt Distributes Another Round Of Palliatives To Residents

The Ekiti State Government has again distributed palliative to residents of the state to help cushion the economic hardship in the country.

The event, led by Governor Biodun Oyebanji at the Oshuntokun Pavilion, Government House grounds in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, focused on supporting livestock farmers—including those in poultry, piggery, fishery, and large animal farming—with essential feeds like maize to combat the high costs of animal feed.

This initiative is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to sustain the agricultural sector, ensure food security, and maintain economic stability for the people of Ekiti State.