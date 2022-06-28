Ekiti Election: Pregnant Women Not in Our Custody, Suspects Held By Court Order – EFCC

The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to some reports in a section of the media, alleging that the Commission is detaining “a pregnant woman, nursing mother, others, over vote – buying”, consequent on some arrests made in the wake of the recent governorship election in Ekiti State.

The Commission wishes to state that there is no iota of truth in the reports. There is no pregnant woman among the suspects arrested on allegation of vote buying during the Ekiti governorship election. A pregnancy test conducted on all female suspects arrested during the Ekiti governorship poll at the Kwara State Hospital, Ilorin, returned negative.

Earlier tests conducted in a private hospital also came out negative for all the female suspects.

Furthermore, it is important to stress that all the suspects, male and female, are being held, based on a valid Order of Court, pending the conclusion of investigations.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are finalized.

The public is advised to ignore insinuations and wild claims about mistreatment of suspects as the Commission is committed to the observance of the rule of law in all its operations. .