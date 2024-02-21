Ekiti Declares Mid-Term Break for Schools

Schools in Ekiti State will observe a mid-term break on Thursday 22nd and Friday 23rd, February, 2024, according to an announcement made by Dr. Olabimpe Aderiye, the Ekiti State Commissioner for Education.

The decision aligns with the scheduled second-term calendar for the 2023/2024 academic session, as stated by Dr. Aderiye. This move reflects the state government’s commitment to adhering to the academic calendar while ensuring students receive necessary breaks to refresh and recharge.

During the mid-term break, students and teachers will have the opportunity to rest and rejuvenate before returning to their academic activities. It also provides an opportunity for educators to plan and strategize for the remainder of the term.

The announcement comes as part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to maintain consistency and organization within the education system. By adhering to the academic calendar, the government aims to provide students with a structured and conducive learning environment.

Dr. Aderiye emphasized the importance of the mid-term break in allowing students and teachers to take a brief respite from their routine schedules. This brief hiatus can contribute to overall well-being and academic success by preventing burnout and promoting mental health awareness within the school community.

Following the mid-term break, school activities are scheduled to resume on Monday, 26th February 2024. Students and educators are encouraged to make the most of this time off and return to their respective schools rejuvenated and ready to engage in the educational process.